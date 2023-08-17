SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The somber day in Scranton after the passing of former first Ellen Casey is also having an impact on those who live and work in Downtown Scranton.

From road closures to traffic delays, it was a busy day for people in the Electric City.

Liden Street in Downtown Scranton was one of the many streets shut down for President Biden’s arrival.

The president came to the Electric City to pay his respects for former Pennsylvania First Lady Ellen Casey.

“Mrs. Casey was a wonderful woman, she was a leader, it’s just a great tribute and honor for her, she well deserves it,” said Needle Law Firm Attorney Tim Kelly.

The viewing was held at Saint Peter’s Cathedral. Police and the secret service swarmed the surrounding area as parking was limited.

“We have had to alter some appointments today, not so much because of the office, but because just the lack of street parking,” Kelly explained.

Vintage Kitchen is one of the businesses near the Cathedral on Linden Street. It offers cooking classes for kids and adults and summer camp was in full swing Thursday.

“When we found out that it was President Biden coming, and knowing that the road might be closed, we just made an extra plan that if it was noontime, since we didn’t know the time, that I could walk the kids to the next block over so that they could pick them up,” said Vintage Kitchen Owner Sandi Graham.

Graham says the road closure’s impact on her business was purely positive.

“The kids were really excited to see the secret service around, being so close, and they’re a little less interested in cooking and a little bit more interested in what’s going on out here today,” Graham explained.

The roads reopened just before 2:00 p.m. in the Electric City.