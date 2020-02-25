Scranton businesses express concern over parking meter system

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Several local businesses in Scranton are expressing concern with the pay-by-plate parking system installed in the city back in September.

The coin operated meters that were in place before the new system allowed for any remaining time to be used by the next person using the parking spot. Now, any unused time goes to waste.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the company contracted to control parking, ABM Industries, for comment.

Reporter Cody Butler will have much more on how parking is affecting local businesses on Eyewitness News at 5PM.