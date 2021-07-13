Scranton business startups during the pandemic

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As the pandemic took a toll on many existing businesses throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, some actually began their business.











Downtown Scranton is an example of that which welcomed the hair salon The Mane Room in September 2020 and Commonwealth Coffeehouse which opened this past February.

Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce welcomed these businesses with open arms, noting the importance of having business stakeholders in center city.

