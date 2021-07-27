Scranton building evacuated after being deemed unstable

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A building in Scranton had to be evacuated this afternoon after city officials declared it unsafe.

Tuesday, Scranton code enforcement officers declared the building at 205-207 on Washington Avenue unsafe for occupancy or use.

Code enforcement officers posted a sign on the door today and told everyone to get out of the building even trying to keep people away from the sidewalk in front of the structure and is now blocked off.

The building is closed indefinitely. The sign on the door says “Danger! This structure is declared unsafe for human occupancy or use. It is unlawful for any person to use or occupy this building after July 27, 2021”

Subway, Electric City Pizza, Coal City Smoke Company, a law office above, and some residential apartments all had to vacate the building at 4 p.m.

The Pennsylvania Department Environmental site search shows the three story brick building sits on an abandoned mine land inventory site.

Abandoned mine land inventory is a collection of areas where surface features of abandoned mines are present.

It indicated abandoned mine land problem areas containing public health, safety and public welfare problems created by past coal mining.

Eyewitness News is working to confirm exactly why the building was declared unsafe. We will keep you up to date as the information is released.