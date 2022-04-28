SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Diocese of Scranton Bishop Joseph Bambera has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from the dioceses, Bambera tested positive Thursday morning after previously testing negative on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the diocese tells Eyewitness News that the bishop was fully vaccinated with booster shot and is isolating at home.

In a statement, Bishop Bambera said ” Over the last two years, the coronavirus has impacted the lives of many in our community. We have all known people who have tested positive. I am thankful to be fully vaccinated and boosted and am grateful to report that my symptoms are mild.”

There will be no disruptions of service to any diocese facilities while the bishop recovers.