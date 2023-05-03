SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a critical need for affordable, quality childcare across our region. Wednesday the city of Scranton awarded more than $700,000 to six community groups in support of their services.

American Rescue Plan Act Funding supports critical services for working families. Childcare grants are some of Scranton’s largest individual awards announced to date.

Through a spending plan approved by the city council last May, the city allocated a total of $1.5 million to support affordable childcare programs, including the Wellkind School for early learners in Southside.

Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione will have more on this story tonight on Eyewitness News.