SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a critical need for affordable, quality childcare across the region.

On Wednesday, the City of Scranton awarded more than $700,000 to six community groups in support of their services.

American Rescue Plan Act funding supports critical services for working families. Childcare grants are some of Scranton’s largest individual awards announced to date.

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti toured the WellKind School for Early Learners in Southside. The childcare agency was awarded $50,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to expand educational opportunities for its students.

“We’re just really grateful, we are really mission-focused here at WellKind, it’s very important to us to help to build human beings that are going to benefit the community,” said Elizabeth Keiper, executive director & owner of WellKind School for Early Learners.

The organization plans to offer increased, ongoing weekly enrichment opportunities to students and families. Wellness practices are at the forefront of its mission by helping kids build skillsets that were underdeveloped during the pandemic.

“We try to bring that alive in every aspect of our curriculum, and some of these include healthy lifestyle, brain building, emotional growth, gratitude, and appreciation, purpose, and passion, environmental awareness,” stated Keiper.

Through a spending plan approved by the city council last May, the city allocated a total of $1.5 million to support affordable childcare programs like this one.

“Our economy does not work if people can’t get to work, and you can’t get to work if your kid is at home. So, we really need to expand these options, not just for 9-5 jobs but for around-the-clock jobs,” said Mayor Paige Cognetti of Scranton.

Applications opened in January and were weighed based on the city’s American Rescue Plan Act Mission, which aims to improve access to resources in the community.

The full list of organizations that were awarded grand funding includes the Agency for Community EmPOWERment of NEPA (ACE), Boys & Girls Club of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Discovery Montessori, Greater Scranton YMCA, United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania, and WellKind School for Early Learners.