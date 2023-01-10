SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton has awarded the Downtown Deli on Biden Street a grant.

The grant is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA funding.

This round of grants focuses on helping businesses with start-ups or expansions.

The Downtown Deli received $77,234 towards the addition of catering services.

“We’ve been part of the Downtown business for 12 years and we were looking at other places to open a catering business, but Downtown is our home we want to stay here. We love our clientele and we want to have something else to offer them,” said Denise Leppo, General Manager of Downtown Deli.

Several other businesses have benefitted from the funding and ARPA funding opportunities for small businesses remain open.