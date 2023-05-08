SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Electric City is home to many veterans and veteran families.

That’s why the City of Scranton announced they are awarding $80,000 to a handful of local veteran organizations. These veterans’ organizations touch the lives of many in our community.

A lot of the time, they are the first ones to offer their support in many different ways, but most commonly through fundraising. But Monday, It was the city’s turn to show its support.

“I cannot express enough how grateful we are for the city to step up and up and help us like this,” stated Tom Rummerfield of the Northeastern Detachment for the Marine Corps League.

There were smiles and deep gratitude as local veteran organizations are celebrated for the extraordinary work they do in the community.

“That work is being done every single day with all these organizations serving veterans and their families, that is 365 days a year. So, it’s very important that we recognize that and that we recognize the individual groups,” explained Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti.

Monday morning, Mayor Cognetti announced the recipients of this year’s Veterans Grant Awards. The awards, allocated through the city’s budget, were given to eight local veterans’ organizations to help build their programs.

One recipient was Warrior Strong, a free wellness program for veterans and their families.

“What we try and do is get veterans into yoga, mediation, lifetime fitness things that you can do until your last breath,” said Tom Tice, Founder of Warrior Strong Inc.

Each award amount varies, from $5,000 to nearly $18,000, but the passion behind each organization is the same.

With the grant money they received Monday, the Northeastern Detachment of Marine Corps League looks forward to replacing the floors in their museum.

“We are actually the second largest Marine Corps artifact museum in the United States,” said Rummerfield.

Meanwhile, the Marine Corps League Military Order of the Devil Dogs is thankful for the city’s support as they continue to hold fundraisers throughout the year as assist other organizations.

“Then we present them with check, and or any type of whatever they need, clothing, foods whatever, and we just make sure that we try to help them as best we can,” said Scott Hartman of the Marine Corps League Military Order of the Devil Dogs.

A lot of good can happen with this funding. This is the third year the city has been able to provide these funds.