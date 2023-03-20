SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local artist, and designer is looking to pass the torch and have a creative local take over his business.

Jeff D’Angelo has thousands of props, covering 165 themes, from over 30 years of work at his Scranton location.

“Over 10,000, and they’re all, I would say, 90% are hand painted and hand cut by me, and then we have some real, real things, like real barrels and a sled,” described D’Angelo.

One of D’Angelo’s biggest projects was in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“The Kalahari grand opening of their new ballroom up in the Poconos, and it was a 1920s theme because it happened in when we did, you know, the 2020 New Year’s Eve, and that was their opening,” said D’Angelo.

Right now D’Angelo is in the process of looking for an apprentice who is interested in buying the business so he can pass the torch.

“If I find somebody my next step would be to maybe just to put a small office in my house, spend more time with my grandchildren, spend more time with my mom and dad, who are older now, and, you know, maybe retire,” D’Angelo added.

D’Angelo plans to work with the apprentice and show them the ropes before completely taking a step back. However, he still plans on doing little projects every now and again.

D’Angelo says of the future apprentice, he is looking for someone local, creative, and talented.

Viewers interested in becoming D’Angelo’s apprentice can contact him at Jeff D’Angelo Design Group on Instagram or on Facebook.