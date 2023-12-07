SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People gathered Thursday to honor philanthropists and partners of the Scranton Area Community Foundation.

The organization held its annual celebration at the Hilton in Downtown Scranton.

The foundation collects charitable funds and then distributes grants and donations to local organizations.

The money helps projects, causes, and individuals in the Scranton area.

Foundation members enjoyed the gathering and WBRE is a proud community partner.

“Whether people care about environment, food insecurity, housing, helping mothers, new babies, animals, the community foundation is the place to help you do that,” said President and CEO of the Scranton Area Community Foundation Laura Ducceschi.

“It’s an honor because of what this organization is,” Featured Foundation Member Sandra Myers said.

“I feel it doesn’t matter who you honor, it’s what you honor,” said Featured Foundation Member Morey Myers.

“It’s truly an honor and privilege to be in the midst of so many community, leaders, and organizations that just wanna make NEPA a better place,” said PA live! cohost Chris Bohinski.

The Sandra and Morey Myers Charitable Gift Fund recommended grants to over 30 non-profit organizations.

Just last year alone, and the entire foundation, gave out nearly ten million dollars to help improve the Scranton area.