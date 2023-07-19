SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new road project will soon be getting underway in Scranton. Much to the delight of drivers.

Crews are getting ready to pave some of the city’s worst roads.

With word of this new project, many area drivers say they are looking forward to a smooth ride in the future.

“Once we start the work, we will expeditiously get it done,” says Scott Pietreface the DPW director.

That’s what the DPW director had to say about the Scranton road re-pavement project.

Starting this fall 31 streets in Scranton will be repaved. This project is expected to cost a little over $2,500,000.

“We start it in usually March of the year and then we get a list of all the streets that we would like to have done and then we cordate that with how much money is available, and then we have to send it out for a bid and once the bids are approved then we start the work,” explained Pietreface.

Residents in Scranton are happy to see change come.

“I like to see things get done around here I like to see money being well spent. you know so people ain’t gotta worry about their tires no more,” said Waylon Fox from Scranton.

Updates will be posted to the DPW website every Friday to update people on what roads they will be working on that week. DPW is also asking that people cooperate with them and make sure to drive safely in work zones.

“Just try and avoid the work areas and try and obey the flaggers and the heavy equipment and obviously the safety of the construction workers that are out there,” added Pietreface.

This project will also help save Scranton residents some money on car expenses.

“I feel good about it because we spend a lot of money on tires, you hit these potholes and they pop and alignments and tire rods and everything else on the front end of your car gets expensive after a while,” continued Fox.

This project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.

For more information on the construction schedule visit Scranton.gov.