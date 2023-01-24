SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Talks of an Amtrak project that would connect Scranton to New York City continue.

Robert Durkin, the President of the Scranton Chamber of Commerce gave residents an overdue update on the railroad project and how community members can get involved.

The project has been in the works for over 25 years.

“Everybody who cares about and wants to support this concept, go to the chamber website at www.Scrantonchamber.com where you’ll find access to the petition and we encourage everyone to sign on,” Durkin explained.

As of now, there is still no timeline for when the railroad is expected to be complete