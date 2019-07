(WBRE/WYOU-TV) An early Fourth of July celebration in Scranton.

The eighth annual Scrantastic Spectacular will take place on Courthouse Square to celebrate our country’s independence. There will be food, activities, music and of course fireworks.

Some downtown streets closed Wednesday morning at 7 a-m.

The event starts at 4 p-m with the fireworks display set for around 9:30 tonight.