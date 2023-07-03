SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands were seen out in Downtown Scranton Monday celebrating the Fourth of July a day early. The Scrantastic Spectacular has returned to Courthouse Square in the Electric City.

The Scrantastic Spectacular is something many say they look forward to yearly and a great way for the community to celebrate the fourth together.

On the Eve of Independence Day, the Electric City shines red, white, and blue.

“I love the celebration, I love celebrating America, Fourth of July, it’s always been a fun holiday for me,” said Scranton resident Hannah Halliday.

The Scrantastic Spectacular has returned to Scranton surrounding Courthouse Square with live music, activities, and of course, people.

County officials say they were prepared for a crowd of more than 6,000 to celebrate the fourth downtown.

“I love it, it’s become a tradition and we hope to bring our future kids to it,” said Halliday.

And for kids who made it this year, there were plenty of balloon animals to play with, bouncy houses to jump on, and artists to paint their portraits.

But, for the older crowds like Abed Hammad of Scranton and friends, one of the biggest attractions was the food.

“We’ve been sitting on that curb down there for the past like 15 minutes trying to figure out where to eat,” Hammad said.

Vendors wrapped around the streets, and some made the trip to Scranton for that exact reason.

“We’re big food truck people so this is like the best. I came for. I love ox tail. That was my favorite, he came for anything, anything fried so that’s like his thing. So we have fun. And he loves ice cream, that’s his,” Lords Valley resident Kristen Delaney.

Ice cream stood at the top of the list for many, right next to fireworks.

“We’ve basically just been counting down the minutes until the fireworks go up,” said Theo Krokus of Scranton.

“We’ve been thinking about getting some ice cream in the meantime,” Krokus continued.

The world-class fireworks display had people from all over the area coming out to see them light up the sky.