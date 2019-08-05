Scouts Share Jamboree Memories

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Two weeks ago we told you about a group of local Boy Scouts heading to the World Scout Jamboree.

Well, the boys are back in town. Eyewitness News Reporter Rachael Espaillat shares the cultural lessons and international souvenirs they brought back with them.

“I learned that the Italians do not know about chicken parmigiana,” said Hunter Legarht, World Scout Jamboree Participant who shared his experience with Eyewitness News on Sunday.

Two weeks in West Virginia has been more than a learning experience for these teens at the World Scout Jamboree. It’s been a cultural encounter that they’ll never forget.

“I got to meet a lot of different people that I would not have gotten to meet anywhere else,” noted Garett Lineaweaver, World Scout.

“The time went faster than I thought it would. It seemed like a shorter trip than the 13 days we spent there,” added Tyler Stokes, World Jamboree Participant.

With 45,000 participants from across the globe, these six boys scouts from the Pine Grove chapter got a firsthand look at how international customs differ from their own.

“You could hear thousands of people, hundreds of languages. It’s pretty amazing,” A.J. Mindy, World Scout Jamboree Participant shared with us.

Each of them bringing souvenirs of their new friendships back home.

The boys easily traded hundreds of items with other scouts from all over the world.

Logan Zimmerman was able to snag a rare find a Fiji patch set.

“I went and traded for it, and then [they] said it was the only one in the world and I just kind of fell into it,” said Logan Zimmerman.

They also camped alongside those teens from different countries and took on various outdoor activities together.

“You learn so many new things. Try new foods. Different tents. It’s just amazing,” said Logan Winslow.

Hunter Legarht and A.J. Mindy both attended the national scout jamboree two years ago but say this experience was on another level.

“It shows that the world still has good in it and that there are still people who care about the world,” said Hunter.

About 40 percent of the scouts were girls.

The next world scout jamboree will be in four years in South Korea.