SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Baby diapers and wipes are crucial for a baby and their mother, but for those in the community who may be struggling to afford them, local churches are stepping up to help.

With current prices, families with babies are spending roughly $70 to $80 per month on diapers and wipes, and one in three moms in the United States is suffering from diaper needs.

Elayne Totten, a parishioner of Saint John Vianney in Scott Township, helped facilitate a diaper drive at the church for Catholic Social Services pregnancy and maternal health programs.

“Over the past three weekends, we collected diapers and wipes for mothers and babies in need,” Totten said.

Totten tells Eyewitness News she was overjoyed to see the amount of donations the church collected.

“There are people that say to us they are so happy to give because some time in their life they got some kind of help,” Totten explained.

A baby uses roughly six to ten diapers a day. Roughly 5,000 baby diapers and 4,000 wipes are in the donation pile. These donations are a huge help to mothers and their newborns right here in NEPA.

Catholic Social Services help women in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Monroe counties.

“In speaking with many of the workers at CSS, we recognize that right now they are facing an increasing need of diapers and wipes for the mothers and the newborn babies that they serve,” said Eric Deabill, the Director of Communications for the Diocese of Scranton

Deabill says churches across the diocese are also participating.

“I know at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in downtown Scranton over the next two weekends they are going to be asking their parishioners to collect diapers and wipes and even down in the back mountain Luzerne County, Gate of Heaven Parish they are going to be collecting over the next few days. We are so thankful to all of our parishioners that have responded to this need,” said Deabill.

To find out more on how to donate diapers or wipes, you can call Catholic Social Services directly at (570) 207-3808.