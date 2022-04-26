SCOTT TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Last month Eyewitness News spoke to residents in Columbia County, who were raising concerns over the construction of an industrial power plant in their backyards.

But, Eyewitness News has what some are calling an “unexpected” update to the story.

In a letter sent to the Scott Township Board of Supervisors, the company behind the solar project has withdrawn its application to build a solar array on nearly 150 acres of agricultural land.

While the project isn’t ruled out completely, I circled back with one of the residents for his reaction to the announcement.

“It’s fleeting, but it’s wonderful,” said Shawn Rosler, Scott Township resident.

Shawn Rosler describes his emotions after learning a 40,000-panel solar energy plant will no longer threaten his scenic backyard near Bloomsburg, at least not this summer.

Due to supply chain issues, Lightsource Bp, the owner of the Cottontail Solar 7 project, has withdrawn its application to develop the array on farmland just steps away from Rosler’s home.

“To hear that this was going through, to hear that it was trying to be pushed through the way that it was, it was really a call to action for our family and for other families like us,” said Shawn Rosler, Scott Township resident.

Rosler and his wife Greta led a community effort to oppose the project that involved signs, radio ads, mailers, and conversations. They also joined nearly 100 of their neighbors at a public hearing in front of the Scott Township board of supervisors last month.

“Everybody’s opinions, thoughts, and efforts came together and I think really kind of did what we saw happen here,” said Shawn Rosler, Scott Township.

Rosler says he has a newfound appreciation for the place he’s called home for the last ten years.

And he’s staying vigilant to wait and see what happens next.

“This probably isn’t over, in my opinion, they’re not going anywhere, and neither are we,” said Shawn Rosler, Scott Township resident.

In the letter sent to the Scott Township board of supervisors, Lightsource Bp’s attorneys say the application to develop the solar energy facility will be re-evaluated as conditions change.