SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire that broke out Tuesday morning in Lackawanna County has left a home in ruin.

Around 7:30 a.m., officials said several fire departments responded to a fire in the 200 block of Justus Boulevard, Scott Township, for the report of a working structure fire.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they said there was heavy smoke coming out the roof of the home.

Investigators tell Eyewitness News no one was in the home at the time of the fire, but the wood stove in the basement was left on. That was determined to be the ultimate cause of the fire.

Justin Stalica, Assistant Chief of the Justus Hose Company, said the fire took about 45 minutes to be put out.

The home is said to be a total loss.