WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mayor George C. Brown announced Tuesday, there will be no parking on Scott Street on Wednesday.

According to the Mayor, Scott Street, from Conyngham Avenue to Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, will be posted NO PARKING, beginning Wednesday, October 20, for milling and paving of the road.

Any vehicles not adhering to the posted sign NO PARKING signs will be subject to tow.