Scott Street Bridge in Wilkes-Barre closed, detailed inspection needed

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Mayor George Brown effective immediately, the Scott Street Bridge between Mil Street and Oliver Street is closed.

Mayor Brown states the bridge is closed due to Wednesday night’s storm. After PennDOT Bridge Division conducted an inspection, it was determined, a more trough inspection is needed before the bridge can be reopened.

All other roads in the vicinity will be open to local traffic only.

Eyewitness News will update when Scott Street Bridge reopens.