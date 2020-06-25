SCI Retreat to be closed by June 27th

HUNLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — SCI Retreat will be closed by June 27, 2020.

According to the PA Department of Corrections, Governor Wolf agreed with the recommendation to close SCI Retreat in January. Employees will be relocated to a DOC facility within a 65-mile radius or will retire.

Under Act 133, the prison would not have been able to close earlier than May 17th. In anticipation of SCI Retreat’s closure, officials have directed that beginning June 26th SCIs Coal Township (Northumberland County) and Greene (Greene County) will serve as parole violator reception facilities for the eastern and western parts of the state, respectively.

Parole violators who complete detox services successfully will be moved to either Coal Township or Greene for programming.