SCI Mahanoy reports first death of inmate with COVID-19

FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — SCI Mahanoy has reported its first death of an inmate with COVID-19.

The 33-year-old male was not identified but prison officials say he had started serving a five to 10 year sentence in March of this year for persons not to possess a firearm. He died after being transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to data from Monday, November 23, SCI Mahanoy currently has 100 active inmate cases and 40 active staff cases of COVID-19.

For the latest information on COVID-19, visit our numbers page.