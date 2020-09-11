SCI Dallas counselor hospitalized after unprovoked assault by inmate

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police Wyoming say a female counselor working at the State Correctional Institute at Dallas was assaulted in an unprovoked attack from a male inmate who has not been identified.

According to the police report, she was walking to the break room with her lunch when the attack happened. The inmate was observed on top of the counselor, striking her in the face repeatedly until a corrections officer pulled him away.

She was hospitalized for her injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening.