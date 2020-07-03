Schuylkill County’s oldest continuously running farmer’s market opens

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Schuylkill County’s oldest continuously running seasonal farmer’s market is now open. It was opening day for the farmer’s market in downtown Shenandoah.

The market committee chairman says he expects more growers to join the market as the season continues when crops become more available. While many businesses struggled through the coronavirus pandemic, some local growers say their season has been successful.

“It has improved ours because I just finished selling plants in our greenhouse and it was a wonderful season and I expect there to be a demand for produce also,” said Lois Klinger of Klinger Farms.

Market days in downtown Shenandoah are traditionally Tuesdays and Fridays from about 8 a.m. to noon.