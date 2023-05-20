SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— You know it’s almost summer when all the festivals start.

One of them Saturday in Schuylkill County is about as delicious as it gets.

The Kielbasi and Heritage Festival has been going on for years and every year the crowd grows bigger than the year before.

What draws most of the crowd is the kielbasi at Lucky’s.

“This year is gonna be our 25th anniversary. We started at a 5000-square-foot shop. We have a 4000 square-foot shop and the only kielbasi shop with a drive-through,” said David Lukashunas the owner of Lucky’s.

Culture is also a big part of the festival.

“Every year it grows more see more people I love seeing all the different people from around the world the different ethnicities that’s a big thing,” added Lukashunas.

“Amazing it really is how people cheer for us it’s just like they love our culture it’s just amazing how people react to us dancing,” says Melany Arias a parade performer

They even showed me some of the dance moves they did during the parade.

“I’ve been coming here for years I like that all the vendors come and the people support the vendors you know this is a Kielbasa Festival and there’s two Kielbasa companies here in Shenandoah,” explained Denny Hardock from Shenandoah.

Folks here say this festival is about coming together as a community more they anything else.

More than 500 people attended the annual festival before it wrapped up this afternoon.