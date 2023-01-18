SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Last month dozens of animals were killed after a wildlife sanctuary went up in flames.

The devastating fire broke out just six weeks ago taking the lives of more than 40 animals at the sanctuary. Now thanks to the community’s donations the sanctuary is getting ready to reopen its doors.

Since then the rescue has been closed to the public but is still treating wildlife in desperate need out of its temporary facility next door. Founder Peggy Hentz says that’s where they will be officially reopening in the next couple of weeks as they plan to rebuild the facility lost in the fire.

The shelter received several boxes of donations including baby bottles, water bowls, and medical supplies. Hentz says the support has poured in from across the nation.

“What we’ve always wanted to do is just help as many animals as we can and we’ve been open to serving the community for over 31 years now and it’s just so wonderful to see people help us come back so that we can keep doing that,” said Hentz.

The fire was ruled accidental and Hentz says it started from a faulty power strip. She has now made it her mission to warn people about the dangers of using them.

If you’d like to help and donate, the Red Creek Wildlife Sanctuary has a donations page.