Schuylkill County warehouse storing plastic materials destroyed in fire

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A warehouse that stored plastic materials was completely destroyed in an early morning fire Saturday in Schuylkill County.

We spoke to fire officials about the challenges they faced while battling the flames.

Large flames and a plume of smoke filled the sky overnight in West Brunswick township after a warehouse building caught fire around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.





Multiple fire companies including those from out of the county responded to the scene. Firefighters battled the flames for several hours, piles of rubble left where the building once stood.

Throughout the night and into the day, the fire chief tells us they continued to struggle with the water supply. Bringing in tankers to continue battling hotspots like they’re doing right behind me.

“We had to haul water in from a pond so we had a lot of water tenders coming, we don’t have a hydrant system in this area so,” explained Chief Mark Paul, of the Deer Lake & West Brunswick Fire Company.

The building off of Chestnut Road is owned by Heim Construction. Fire officials say no one was inside the building when the fire broke out.

The owner of Heim Construction tells us he rented the warehouse building to ‘Clearly Clean’ a company that produces plastic trays and he’s thankful no one was hurt.

“Honestly, we can all rebuild and we can fix this and we can get it done, so at the end of the day, it’s a loss of material. Materials are not everything, so we’ll get through it,” stated Roy Heim, owner of Heim Construction.

Members of the community donated water to the firefighter and the North Penn Goodwill Service also provided hot food and restrooms to those on scene.

A state police fire marshal unit is investigating the cause.

The Heim Construction owner tells Eyewitness News he’s already working on how to dispose of the materials left behind so they can focus on rebuilding.