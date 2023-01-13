WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County 17-year-old was pronounced dead as a result of a three-car crash Thursday morning.

State police say they responded to State Route 209 in Williams Township for the report of a three-car crash at 7:35 a.m. Thursday morning.

Investigators said a 74-year-old man had been driving north around a turn when the 17-year-old driver made contact with the older man’s car in the southbound lane.

Following contact, troopers say the 17-year-old’s car launched off a utility pole, hit a tree, and hit the ground of a steep embankment where it stopped.

After the 74-year-old man hit the 17-year-old’s car, investigators said the man struck another vehicle.

The 74-year-old man and the other driver were uninjured according to police.

Law enforcement officials say the 17-year-old was pronounced dead as they were being transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

This incident is being investigated by the state police. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact PSP Lykens at (717)362-8700.