Schuylkill County St. Luke’s campus opens COVID-19 antibody clinic

COALDALE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — St. Luke’s Miners campus has opened a monoclonal antibody clinic to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorized by the FDA, monoclonal antibodies block the COVID-19 virus’ attachment and entry into human cells. Infusion has been found to be effective in preventing the need for hospitalization in higher-risk patients including those who are 65 years or older.

Infusions at the Schuylkill County clinic will be provided two days a week, from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

“Monoclonal antibodies are an important outpatient therapy that we know has benefit in keeping people out of the hospital,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Ender, who helps run the COVID-19 treatment programs.

Since the fall of 2020, St. Luke’s Health Network has operated two other clinics where monoclonal antibodies are infused in Easton and Warren. With the addition of the Miners clinic, the network says it expects to infuse its 1,000th patient by the end of February.