POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— They’re back in business, a Sheetz store re-opened its doors to the public in Pottsville Friday.

The convenience store opened on the corner of Route 209 and Route 901 after closing down last year.

Sheetz did a top-to-bottom rebuild at the location.

With this reopening, Sheetz now operates 300 stores across the commonwealth.