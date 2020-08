PORT CARBON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Port Carbon is getting hit with heavy rains as Tropical Storm Isaias continues to make its way through the northeast.

Mill Creek is known to flood surrounding streets, but while the water is rushing through, levels are low. There is no known flooding yet in Schuylkill County.







Reporter Julie Dunphy is also heading to Swatara Creek in Pine Grove, another waterway in the county which is notorious for flooding the area.