Schuylkill County residents create climate change presentation

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two Schuylkill County residents created a presentation to show what will happen to Pennsylvania if residents don’t take action against climate change.

Lucy Murray of Pottsville, and Cailyn Joseph of Tamaqua are both members of Citizens’ Climate Lobby Pottsville Chapter and worked together on the presentation which was shown at a virtual chapter meeting earlier this week.

“I think it’s important to educate people about what climate change does like like in our area because like I said, it is happening in real time,” Murray told Eyewitness News. “I just don’t know if a lot of people recognize that right away.”

The presentation Joseph and Murray created, aims to help people see for themselves how the environment is changing and the impact it will have on the future. Severe flooding across Northeastern Pennsylvania is one of these effects, they say.

“When you talk about how negative it will be for say: recreation or agriculture, it really resonates with people,” Murray, a recent Tulane graduate said.

The presentation also shows the impact a changing climate can have on activities like skiing which attract visitors and residents to Pennsylvania.

“Our area is based on outdoor recreation and generations of farmers. So it’s not just going to change our economy or the environment, it’s going to change our culture too,” Murray said.

The two women are calling for systematic change to curb climate change. They are encouraging people to research and support bills that encourage an eco-friendly route for the keystone state.

The women will also be presenting the same presentation at the Berks Citizen Climate Lobby Chapter on August 10.