Schuylkill County remembers commissioner’s impact on local sports

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Before his passing, Schuylkill County Commissioner Frank Staudenmeier was heavily involved with his community. Not only with several local organizations, but also local sports.



“This is a picture of Frank jumping up for a ball, and me sliding under it safely at an intersquad little league all-star game,” said Jody McGinley, Frank’s brother-in-law.

Before Jody McGinley was Schuylkill County Commissioner Frank Staudenmeier’s brother-in-law, they were friends. They grew up and played softball together into their forties.

“Every time he’d come in, I’d say ‘Frank, I’m still safe.'”

McGinley kept that picture hanging in his garage for nearly 50 years.



Hearing the 69-year-old passed away over the weekend was heartbreaking news for the sports community.



“The Ashland Little League field or whatever ain’t the field that Frank built but Frank put a lot of memories in there and we will always remember it,” said Pete Kenenitz, Vice President of the Ashland Little League.

Staudenmeier was a baseball little league coach for four years. He and Ed Hughs coached together in 1999 when the team won the district and played a few games in the regionals.



“He was a great coach. It was never about winning totally. It was always about teaching the kids what was right or wrong and having a good time while we did that,” stated Hughs.



Matt Shuey was one of the pitchers he coached in 1999. He got to know Staudenmeier as a coach on the field and off.



“He was the same person through and through. He wanted the best out of all the individuals that he was coaching, mentoring or representing here in the county. He’s a great champion and he is going to be missed greatly,” he said.

He leaves a hole in the hearts of those who knew him.

Services for Schuylkill County Commissioner Frank Staudenmeier will be held Friday and Saturday.

A viewing will be held Friday night at the St. Charles Borromeo church in Ashland.

There will be another viewing at the same church Saturday morning followed by a mass of Christian burial.

The Schuylkill County Courthouse will also close at noon on Friday.