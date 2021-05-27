Schuylkill County receives nearly $1 million to fight blight

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Money to fight blight is heading to Schuylkill County.

Senator David Argall announced Thursday Schuylkill County organizations received over $980,000 in grants. This funding was provided by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, which is an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development. 

“Blight affects us all — it lowers our property values, it strains the real estate market, it hurts our schools, it breeds crime, and poses a serious threat to our safety and well-being,” said Argall.  “This issue continues to be a top issue in many of our older communities.  I was pleased to work with our State Representatives to see that Schuylkill County was selected to receive this highly competitive funding.”

The city of Pottsville received $300,000 for 17 properties.  The Borough of Tamaqua received $100,000 for seven properties. Mahanoy City Borough received $300,000 for seven properties. The Schuylkill County Land Bank received $280,000 for 10 properties in Ashland, Delano Township, Frackville, Girardville, Minersville and Shenandoah.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos