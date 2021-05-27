Schuylkill County receives nearly $1 million to fight blight

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Money to fight blight is heading to Schuylkill County.

Senator David Argall announced Thursday Schuylkill County organizations received over $980,000 in grants. This funding was provided by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, which is an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development.

“Blight affects us all — it lowers our property values, it strains the real estate market, it hurts our schools, it breeds crime, and poses a serious threat to our safety and well-being,” said Argall. “This issue continues to be a top issue in many of our older communities. I was pleased to work with our State Representatives to see that Schuylkill County was selected to receive this highly competitive funding.”

The city of Pottsville received $300,000 for 17 properties. The Borough of Tamaqua received $100,000 for seven properties. Mahanoy City Borough received $300,000 for seven properties. The Schuylkill County Land Bank received $280,000 for 10 properties in Ashland, Delano Township, Frackville, Girardville, Minersville and Shenandoah.