POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual event has made its way back to Schuylkill County this weekend, expecting to attract thousands.

28/22 News had the chance to meet with the local brewery who is hosting the event and chat about what goes into it. We also spoke with locals who emphasized how important big events like these are for the community.

The home of America’s oldest brewery is ready to welcome thousands to raise their glasses.

“It’s nice to see people back in town. The city’s out doing something instead of nothing, and people that don’t even drive can come down here,” said Eddie Maige, from Pottsville.

The Schuylkill County Brewfest has returned to downtown Pottsville, featuring more than 30 breweries.

Local beer maker, Pilger Ruh Brewing, is hosting the annual event and has been prepping all week long.

“We start at like 9:00 in the morning and brew up until like three or four. We’re like lugging bags of grain and trying to think of cool, new ideas and flavors and things that people haven’t done,” said Alyssa Gunsch, assistant brewer/bartender at Pilger Ruh Brewing.

Brewfest gives brewers from all over the chance to share their craft something that many look forward to year after year.

“It was neat to try different beers from different areas and just sample different things and see what we liked, and then we actually wanted to follow up and try their beers again,” added Robert Walchak from Pottsville.

For others, it’s their first time experiencing the highly anticipated event.

“Have you been to the Brewfest before?” asked 28/22 reporter Emily Allegrucci.

“No, we just turned 21!” answered the Borrell sisters.

The Borrell twins just turned legal drinking age and they’re ready to try new things.

“We don’t really like beer but we’re excited to try it and like maybe like it after tomorrow,” continued Paige Borrell.

These streets will soon be filled with people not only trying the best craft brews around, but they will also get a sip of the best that Pottsville has to offer.

“It’s nice to have events in town and keep things downtown and promote business downtown,” said Walchak.

The attraction benefits more than the breweries, local businesses are also getting in on the action.

Brewfest will kick off Saturday at 2:00 p.m. for general admission and go until 5:30 p.m. in the evening.