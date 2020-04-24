Schuylkill County non-profit switching gears during pandemic

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Every day we are seeing organizations providing lunches for kids who would normally be eating at school.



In Schuylkill County, one non-profit is taking the kind gesture one step further by delivering the meals.



Terry Alexander is delivering lunch to the Peleschak family.

Annelle Peleschak received some of the meals for her family, “It’s a godsent. They’re hot meals. It’s wonderful. The kids love them. They’re full. Their bellies are actually full,” she told us.

Receiving these lunches for the family’s three children takes one less worry off their plates.

The Peleschak’s oldest child, Matthew, is autistic.

Matthew Peleschak, Anelle’s husband said, “and not have to worry about all the need and effort to go into preparing a lunch that’s taking away time from either us working ourselves or working with our kids.”

The hands and hearts behind the kind gesture: Dustin’s Adventureland, a non-profit organization, St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen and volunteers like 7-year-old Kendalyn Mike.

“I’m happy that lots of other kids have food because we are delivering,” Kendalyn said.

Thanks to plenty of donations, the team prepares and delivers lunches. About 160 meals per day.

Helping families in the Pottsville area who would otherwise go without during this pandemic.

Jeffery Dunkel, vice president of Dustin’s Adventureland added, “I always say it shows the Skook in everybody, if you would. Everybody comes together.”

Dustin’s Adventureland became a non-profit at the beginning of the pandemic. Their mission is to one day build a special needs playground in Minersville. But for now they are helping families get through the pandemic, one meal at a time.

Since they started preparing meals, Dustin’s Adventureland sent out more than 5,000 meals.

When they have food left over, they send it to emergency responders and essential workers.