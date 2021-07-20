Schuylkill County neighborhood shaken by heavy police presence

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An incident involving a heavy police presence in Schuylkill County Tuesday afternoon has left some residents feeling concerned about the safety of their community.

Kathleen Martin heard people screaming and shouting outside of her home around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon in Pottsville.

“I looked out my living room window and noticed that several cop cars were pulling up, and it was port carbon police and Minersville police, and they were telling everybody to stay off the sidewalk and they were drawing guns and there was one crouching behind a car across the street,” said Martin.

As police shut down a portion of West Market Street, Martin says she watched the commotion unfold in front of a multi-unit apartment building on the 700 block. She says police were at the scene for hours.

“There was other pedestrians walking up, and they were telling them to go up seventh street, and then re-routing traffic,” stated Martin.

Walter Bugdanavage also lives nearby and knew something was wrong when he heard what he describes as popping noises.

“All we heard was two shots, didn’t see who fired the shots or nothing,” said Bugdanavage.

Police would not give immediate details about why they were there or what prompted the response. But they did tell us it’s under investigation.

Martin says regardless of what happened, her family is now considering taking additional security measures.

“We might start thinking about putting in cameras, and a dog maybe, I don’t know, I mean, it’s worrisome now,” said Martin.

Police have not confirmed any information pertaining to the matter. We will keep you updated as the investigation continues.