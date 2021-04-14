Schuylkill County mother surprises daughter with military homecoming

by: Chris Bohinski

Posted: / Updated:

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A surprise military homecoming that has been close to one year in the making has been met by many roadblocks this week.

After being stationed in Kuwait and Iraq while serving in the United States Army, Soldier Taryn Harris wanted to do something special for her 6th grade daughter Madelyn as a surprise homecoming at her school in Schuylkill County, but due to unforeseen events, the surprise was cancelled.

So, Harris enlisted the help of Eyewitness News to come up with another way to surprise her daughter.

Harris surprised Madelyn while PA Live’s Chris Bohinski was interviewing her for National Military Kid Appreciation Month, which is celebrated throughout the month of April.

