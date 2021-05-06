Schuylkill County man sentenced for destruction of government property

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Pottsville man has been sentenced to one year in prison for destruction of government property and lying while purchasing a firearm, the United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday.

Joshua Keller, 30, vandalized two General Administration Service vehicles in Virginia by repeatedly hitting the vehicle with a tire iron and then spraying the inside of the vehicles with a fire extinguisher, Judge Mariani says.

In a separate incident, Judge Mariani says Keller purchased a firearm in exchange for methamphetamine.

The judge ordered Keller to pay nearly $40,000 in restitution along with sentencing him to one year and one day in prison.