Schuylkill County man facing drug, gun charges after pursuit, police say

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a Minersville man after a 12-mile pursuit on Sunday.

Larome Harrison Wonsock, 34, was spotted by Mahanoy City Officers after being wanted for eluding police on a separate occasion, officers say. Police say Wonsock led them on a pursuit, mostly through Ryan Township, when his vehicle was brought to a stop by police.

Wonsock was found to have active warrants out of the Schuylkill County District Attorney’s Office, police say. He is being charged with felony fleeing and eluding a police officer, multiple felony possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, multiple felony firearms violations and numerous other criminal violations along with traffic violations.