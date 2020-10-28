Schuylkill County man dead after Williamstown mining accident

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fatal mining accident occurred Tuesday afternoon in Schuylkill County at the Williamstown Mine along Mountainside Road and Colliery Road in Porter Township.

Daniel Shoener, 37, of Donaldson, Pa., died as a result of this mining accident. Shoener was approximately 1000 feet below the surface when a rock fell and struck him, trapping him underneath. Despite efforts to extract Shoener, he suffered blunt force trauma and died as a result of his injuries.

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office, Mine Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Environmental Protection, Pennsylvania Bureau of Mine Safety, and Life Team EMS assisted on the scene.

The Pennsylvania State Police has issued an accidental death investigation following Shoener’s death.

