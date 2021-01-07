Schuylkill County man among those who died at the capitol Wednesday

RINGTOWN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Records from D.C. law enforcement indicate that 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips of Ringtown, Schuylkill County was among the fatalities at the capitol on Wednesday. His cause of death is currently unknown.
