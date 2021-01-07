Schuylkill County man among those who died at the capitol Wednesday

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

RINGTOWN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Records from D.C. law enforcement indicate that 50-year-old Benjamin Phillips of Ringtown, Schuylkill County was among the fatalities at the capitol on Wednesday. His cause of death is currently unknown.

Eyewitness News will bring you more on this story as information becomes available.