EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An inmate at federal prison in Schuylkill County is facing charges of having a weapon in jail.

According to United States Attorney John Gurganus, inmate Cornell Williams, 25, was found to be in possession of a sharpened piece of metal on October 9, 2021, at the Federal Correctional Institution, Schuylkill.

If convicted Williams will face an additional five years and a fine.