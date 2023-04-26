PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local horse farm is about to compete for the triple crown of horse racing. Angel of Empire is a three-year-old colt scheduled to compete in the Kentucky Derby.

His home is the Blackstone farm in Pine Grove, where he was born.

“You know, he was raised here, and his mom was here and they had all their the earliest steps in their life was all taken here on this farm,” said Christian Black, Co-owner of Blackstone.

Angel of Empire is the second horse from Blackstone Farm of hundreds to make it to the Derby.

“0.1% of all foals born in America makes it to the Derby. Very exciting, you know. We are very proud of it, you know, we put a lot of time and desire, you know, a lot of time into this, you know, it’s a 24/7 job,” said Black.

After years of preparation, Angel of Empire is ready.

“There’s a point system that’s in place so in order to get in. You have to win or finish very highly in some graded stakes races and he won the risen star which was a grade 2 I believe. He got 50 points for that and then he won the Arkansas Derby, which he got 100 points for,” said Douglas Black, Co-owner of Blackstone.

Christian and Douglas are both very proud of the horses from their farm and can’t wait to see Angel of Empire compete.

The Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 6, and will air on WBRE.