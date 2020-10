DELANO TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Crews are battling a fire at two homes on Trenton Road in Delano Township at this hour.

Reports of a fire were called in Friday afternoon around noon. Currently two duplex homes, a total of four residences are burning.

Trenton Road is closed. There is no word on injuries at this time.

We will bring you more on this story on later editions on Eyewitness News.