A community is mourning the loss of two firefighters in the aftermath of a fire in Schuylkill County.

A tribute to the firefighters is set up at the New Tripoli Volunteer Fire Department.

Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris and firefighter Marvin Gruber had to be rescued from the home that was burning in West Penn Township Wednesday afternoon. They later died at the hospital.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

