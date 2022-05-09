PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County girl scout troop is working to make playgrounds more inclusive.

Lindsay Stouphauer is a troop leader in Pine Grove. She said the girls are working on their “Take Action” project and they decided to create a communication board for use on the playground.

The communication board is made up of symbols so that people who are nonverbal still have a way to communicate with others on the playground. Strouphauer said that some of the girls in her group have other accommodations and they all felt it was important for everyone to have a way to communicate their wants and needs.

The girls in the troop are excited to have something that will allow everyone on the playground to communicate and build friendships.