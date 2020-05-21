Schuylkill County Garden Club helps healthcare workers garden

POTTSVILLE, SHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Organizations are continuing to show their appreciation for healthcare workers in unique ways… that is also helping healthcare workers tap into their green thumb.

Intensive Care Unit Workers, at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Schuylkill county, had help adding a hobby to their summer,gardening, thanks to South Schuylkill Garden Club.

Lynn Wychunas, Nursing Director, Intensive Care Unit, tells Eyewitness News, “I thought it was an innovative way to show support for our nursing staff in the intensive care unit.”

The Schuylkill Garden Club assembled more than 40 salsa and brochette plants along with the recipes as a thank you for their service during the pandemic.

Sarah Mahalchick, Registered Nurse, Care Management Lead, commented, “having the healthy food and the healthy snacks is definitely going to be enjoyable.”

Jane Kruse, President of South Schuylkill Garden Club says, “for someone to spend 8 hours a day in an environment where they know someone is very ill with the virus, is a high personal commitment.”

Each of the pots come with the veggie plants needed to make the dish.

Mahalchick says, “I’m probably going to go for the salsa.. I’m a big salsa, taco, Mexican food fan.”

Prior to the pandemic, South Schuylkill was gearing up for two big events- their garden club annual plant sale and a workshop.

Kruse tells us, “we have plants galor and so the thought was why not give them to someone who can’t or doesn’t have the time we do. “

The South Schuylkill Garden Club says the plants will be ready by mid-summer.