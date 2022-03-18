WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A brush fire ends with a house at a total loss and one person is hospitalized in Schuylkill County.

According to officials, the fire engulfed a residence on Skyhigh Lane in West Penn Township around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Officials say one resident suffered 2nd-degree burns and was taken to Leigh Valley Hosptial, there is no update on the victim’s condition.

The American Red Cross was called for two people displaced from their home due to the fire.